Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
La Liga 2017/18
6th May 2018, 19:45 pm BST
Camp Nou, Barcelona
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview
Barcelona sealed the title win last week and the Catalan giants will now look to finish the season strongly with a win over Real Madrid.
Ernesto Valverde’s side are still unbeaten in the league and they will be hoping to keep it that way. Barcelona are formidable at home and Real Madrid will need to be at their best to get something here.
The home side have drawn twice and won the rest of their league games at Camp Nou this season.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are into yet another Champions League final and they will be confident heading into this game.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News
Sergi Samper is the only injury worry for the home side this weekend.
As for Real Madrid, Carvajal and Varane are expected to be dropped because of injury issues.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Coutinho, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-1-2): Navas; Vazquez, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Barcelona have won 26 of their last 28 home matches in La Liga. Bet on the hosts to win this week.
Barcelona have seen over 2.5 goals in 22 of their last 25 matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.
Real Madrid are undefeated in 23 of their last 25 away matches La Liga. Bet on the away side to win or draw.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction
Neither side will want to drop points here and this should be a fierce contest.
This will be a close game and it will be hard to separate the two sides. They are likely to cancel each other out eventually.
A draw seems likely.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid