Barcelona vs Real Madrid Confirmed Starting Lineups

Barcelona sealed the title win last week and the Catalan giants will now look to finish the season strongly with a win over Real Madrid.
Ernesto Valverde’s side are still unbeaten in the league and they will be hoping to keep it that way. Barcelona are formidable at home and Real Madrid will need to be at their best to get something here.
The home side have drawn twice and won the rest of their league games at Camp Nou this season.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are into yet another Champions League final and they will be confident heading into this game.
Sergi Samper is the only injury worry for the home side this weekend.
As for Real Madrid, Carvajal and Varane are expected to be dropped because of injury issues.
Here are the confirmed starting lineups for tonight’s derby game.
Our starting XI for the Clásico!
Real Madrid C.F.
👤 Barça XI
⚽ #ElClásico
Barça XI
El Clásico
FC Barcelona