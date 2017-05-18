Barcelona vs Eibar Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Barcelona vs Eibar
Liga BBVA 2016/17
21st May, 19:00 pm BST
Camp Nou, Barcelona
Live Stream: Watch Barcelona vs Eibar live on Sky Go
Barcelona Team News & Preview
Barcelona host Eibar in La Liga this weekend and the Catalan giants will be hoping to end their season on a high with a win.
They can still win the title if Real Madrid lose, but that seems unlikely at this stage. The home side have a very good record against Eibar and have won all of their last six meetings with the Basque club.
Vidal, Pique, Rafinha, Mathieu, Mascherano are all expected to miss out this weekend.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Santos, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Eibar Team News & Preview
Eibar have been in very poor form lately and this will be a massive challenge for them.
The home side will be desperate for a win and the Basque club could be on the receiving end of another thrashing this weekend.
Rico, Luna and Nano are sidelined for the away side.
Predicted Eibar Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Riesgo; Capa, Galvez, Lejeune, Junca; Garcia, Escalante; Inui, Gonzalez, Leon; Enrich
Barcelona vs Eibar Key Stats
Barcelona have won their last 11 home matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have scored at least 3 goals in their last 7 home matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have won their last 6 matches against Eibar, 5 of those were won with a clean sheet.
Barcelona vs Eibar Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Barcelona’s last 11 home games in La Liga.
Barcelona have been winning at both half time and full time in 10 of their last 11 home matches in La Liga. Bet on the home side to win both halves here.
Barcelona vs Eibar Prediction
This should be a straightforward win for the home side. Eibar are badly out of form and will struggle to contain the likes of Messi and Neymar on current form.
A home win seems certain this weekend.
Barcelona 4-0 Eibar