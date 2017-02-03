Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Liga BBVA 2016/17
4th February, 15:15 pm BST
Camp Nou, Barcelona
Live Stream: Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live on beIN Sports
Barcelona Team News & Preview
Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga this weekend.
The Catalan giants have been quite impressive at home lately and have picked up thumping wins over Espanyol and Las Palmas.
Luis Enrique’s men will be looking to close the gap with league leaders Real Madrid with a win here and their impressive record against Bilbao suggests that they will be firm favourites to secure the three points.
Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are still recovering from their injuries and are unlikely to be risked for this game.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Gomes, Suarez; Messi, L. Suarez, Neymar
Athletic Bilbao Team News & Preview
Athletic Bilbao will be dreading their trip to Camp Nou this weekend.
The away side are going through a rough patch right now and have won just one of their last five competitive games. Furthermore, they have a terrible head-to-head record against Barcelona.
Considering their current form, Bilbao need a major slice of luck to get anything out of this game.
Merino, Kepa, Boveda and Elustondo are expected to be miss out on this weekend’s trip to Barcelona.
Predicted Athletic Bilbao Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Iraizoz; Marcos, Laporte, Boveda, Balenziaga; Etxebarria, Jose; Williams, Garcia, Muniain; Aduriz
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Key Stats
Barcelona are undefeated in 31 of their last 34 matches against Athletic Club in all competitions.
Barcelona are undefeated in their last 13 matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 home matches against Athletic Club in all competitions.
Athletic Club have failed to win their last 6 away matches in La Liga.
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips
Barcelona have a very good record against Bilbao and have been quite impressive at home recently. Bet on the home side to win this week.
Barcelona have been scoring freely at home and Bilbao are in very poor form right now. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction
Barcelona are firm favourites to win this one and should be able to secure the three points with ease.
Bilbao are a good side, but they are badly out of form right now. Luis Enrique’s men have been excellent at home in their last few matches and will punish Bilbao for their failings.
Barcelona’s impressive record against Bilbao is likely to continue with a win this weekend.
Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao