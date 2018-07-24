Barcelona transfer news: La Liga giants agree deal with Bordeaux for Malcom

FC Barcelona have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom on July 24, Tuesday.
Earlier, Bordeaux had agreed a deal with Italian club AS Roma for the transfer of Malcom on Monday. However, FC Barcelona have hijacked the deal and they have successfully managed to beat AS Roma in signing the Brazilian winger.
Malcom’s transfer to FC Barcelona will cost them 41 million euros plus one million in variables. The 21 year old will sign a five year contract with Ernesto Valverde’s side and will arrive in Spain today and will undergo his medical on Wednesday.
After completing all the formalities, Malcom is expected to join FC Barcelona squad at the pre season tour of the United States.
A statement on FC Barcelona’s official website read, “FC Barcelona and Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira. The operation will cost 41 million euros and 1 million in variables.”
“The player will sign with the Club for the next five seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season.
“Malcom will arrive in Barcelona on Tuesday and will have the traditional photo taken by the Club badge outside the Club offices at 7.30pm CEST. The Brazilian player will undergo a medical on Wednesday morning before joining the 2018 FC Barcelona US Tour sponsored by Rakuten.”
Malcom was also a target for the English Premier League club Everton in the summer transfer window, as per the reports from the Mirror. AS Roma had thought they had managed to beat the Merseyside club in signing the South American winger.
Now, Everton and AS Roma target has finally joined FC Barcelona in the summer transfer, ending the ongoing transfer saga surrounding his future.