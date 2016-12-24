Barcelona to sign João Cancelo next summer

Barcelona are edging closer to securing a deal for the Valencia right-back, João Cancelo. According to reports from Sport, Barcelona are confident of signing Cancelo next summer. The Catalan club has not only held talks with the player’s agent, but has also started negotiating a deal with Valencia.
Los Che are demanding a fee around €30m for the 22-year-old defender, which is too much for a young footballer who has yet to establish himself as a regular international for his country, but Barcelona believe it is worth the investment. After holding talks with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, for weeks, Barcelona came to know that two very powerful European clubs are equally interested in the player.
Mendes wants the transfer to go through in the January transfer window, but Valencia are reluctant to sell Cancelo now. They have made it clear that any potential suitor for Cancelo will have to wait till the end of the season. Barcelona have offered a five-year deal to the player, which he has agreed to, and they are negotiating the final transfer fee with Valencia.
The relationship between the two clubs is strong, with Barcelona signing André Gomes and Paco Alcácer from Valencia in the summer. In all likeness, the deal will go through, but whether Barcelona can get him at a lower price than what they have been asked to pay remains to be seen.
Chelsea have shown an interest in the Portuguese defender, as well, but it seems the Blues will miss out on him, unless they submit a lucrative offer that can turn the youngster’s head around. Cancelo has already made the decision to join Barcelona next summer, but he has told the Valencia hierarchy that he will stay till the end of the season at the club.