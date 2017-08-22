Barcelona to present new offer to Liverpool for Coutinho, deal could drag on till deadline day

Liverpool chose not to respond to Barcelona’s 7 PM deadline to accept a £118m offer for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. English media are quite confident now that Barcelona have accepted defeat in their pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder, but it seems their Spanish counterparts haven’t yet.
Mundo Deportivo believe Barcelona could make another offer for the 25-year-old in Monaco, where the Champions League group stages draw is taking place on August 24.
Liverpool representatives are expected to be in attendance should they sustain their first leg advantage over Hoffenheim at Anfield tomorrow night. Barcelona representatives could take advantage of the draw to present a new offer to Liverpool.
Barcelona consider Coutinho as a ‘priority signing’, although they could find it relatively easier to complete deals for Ousmane Dembélé and Jean Seri.
The Catalan club, of course, are hoping Liverpool will accept their new offer, but Mundo Deportivo claim the transfer saga could drag on till deadline day.
It’s reported Liverpool have simply refused to put a price tag on Coutinho. Well, that’s something we already know and it’s very unlikely the Merseyside club will entertain any offer from Barcelona in the final days of the transfer window.
Liverpool have been very clear on their part from the beginning and it’s only a matter of time before the Catalan media also accept it and move on.