Barcelona star issues “come and join us” plea to Liverpool playmaker

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho says he has tried to convince Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho to join him at the Nou Camp.
Coutinho was the subject of multiple offers from Barca last summer, but the Premier League club refused to sell the Brazil star.
However, the 25-year old’s international teammate told mundodeportivo.com that he has given Coutinho advice about living in Barcelona.
“I make jokes that people are already looking for a house for him,” Paulinho said.
“I try to give him the basic information, the most important for him and his family.
“Maybe the time he lived here was not enough to know the city, but he knows that Barcelona is a very good city, that offers everything for him and his family.
“You have to think about the decision you are going to make. What I think is that if you have the opportunity to come, you will not regret it.”
Barca’s Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic have previously spoken highly of Coutinho and it seems certain the Spanish club will step up their efforts to sign him during the January transfer window.
He has been in fine form for the Reds in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last three league appearances, but Paulinho believes a move to Barcelona would be the next logical step in his career.
“He has a way of playing that everyone observes both in Liverpool and in Brazil,” he added.
“He is a very fast player, very agile. He gives many options for those who play in the centre of the field, pass options, also looks for free spaces to place the ball and go to goal.
“He can play in two or three positions and I think that will also help the coach and the players. Now I just have to encourage it to happen.”