Barcelona set to submit £130m bid for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are looking to sign the Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in January.
The Brazilian has been a target for the La Liga giants since summer but the Reds forced him to stay at the club. It seems that the Catalan giants are not ready to give up on the chase yet.
As per the reports, Barcelona are set to submit a £130million bid for the Liverpool playmaker this week. Daily Mirror also claims that Barcelona are confident that Liverpool will accept their new offer for the player.
Liverpool have maintained that they do not wish to sell Coutinho anytime soon and Klopp revealed recently that the club are not looking to sell players in order to recoup funds.
It will be interesting to see what happens if the offer arrives. Coutinho tried to force a move in the summer and failed.
Liverpool cannot afford to lose him halfway through the season and the best option for Barcelona would be to agree on a summer move in advance.
The Reds are doing well in the Premier League and they will be hoping to impress in the Champions League knockouts as well. Coutinho has been sensational for Liverpool the recent weeks and they will need him in order to finish the season strongly.