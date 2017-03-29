Barcelona set to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu this summer

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu impressed with his performance against France last night and Spanish giants Barcelona are looking to bring him back to the club.
The Spanish international won a penalty and scored in a 2-0 friendly win over France. However, Deulofeu failed to convince the new Everton manager Ronald Koeman earlier this season. The former Barcelona youth star was then loaned out to Milan during the January transfer window.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona were very impressed with his showing against France and want to re-sign him at the end of this season. It is quite likely that he won’t have a future at Everton and therefore a transfer is quite possible. Furthermore, the Catalan giants apparently have a clause that allows them to buy the player back for €12m in the summer.
Milan are very interested in the player as well. But if the reports about Barcelona’s interest is true, the Serie A side are unlikely to stand a chance.
Deulofeu joined Everton permanently on the 1st of July 2015 for a transfer fee reported to be £4.2 million. He ended up making 75 appearances for the Toffees and has scored 8 goals for them.