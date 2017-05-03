Barcelona to make summer move for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho

According to Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, Barcelona are ready to make a summer move for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho. On a day where Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines with his stunning hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, it’s strange to see a Spanish Daily dedicate more than a majority of their front page for covering the transfer rumour.
Fórmula Coutinho#PortadaSPORThttps://t.co/zVmgVjDKV4
— Diario SPORT (@sport) May 2, 2017
It’s hard to fathom the implications of the story. Luis Enrique is set to leave the Catalan side in the summer and the Spanish giants would have to name a replacement who will be in charge. The question is whether the incoming manager would have Coutinho in his plans.
Moreover, the Brazilian midfielder hs agreed to stay with Liverpool till 2022 and doesn’t have a release clause in his current contract. Thus it would be very hard for any side to price Coutinho away from the Anfield side. Coutinho has been in stunning form for Liverpool over the past few seasons and manager Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t want to part with diminutive 24-year-old as the Reds look to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Earlier another Spanish outlet Don Balon claimed that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has urged the club to bring in a world class midfielder to replace the aging Andres Iniesta.
It is believed that Coutinho and PSG’s Marco Verratti are the possible option for the Camp Nou side who are also looking to sell Denis Suarez, Arda Turan and Rafinha to bring in raise transfer funds to mega money acquisition.