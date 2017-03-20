Barcelona looking to snap up Max Allegri with £20m contract offer

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is set to step down at the end of this season and the Catalan giants are already looking to secure a replacement.
Juventus manager Max Allegri is being looked at as a potential successor to Enrique. The Italian has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well. The Gunners have had a poor season so far and Arsene Wenger is out of contract at the end of this season.
It will be interesting to see where Allegri ends up if he decides to leave the Serie A champions after three successful seasons. Barcelona might get a free run at the Italian if the recent rumour regarding Wenger’s renewal is true. Apparently, the Frenchman is willing to stay for another season and will sign a one-year deal with the Gunners.
According to the latest reports, Barcelona are looking to snap up the Juventus boss with a £20m contract offer. Allegri will earn around £130,000 per week for three years if he agrees to take over from Enrique.
Allegri is a world class tactician and he would certainly be a very good addition to Barcelona. The Italian recently confirmed that he is open to discussing a renewal with Juventus at the end of this season. He claimed that he has a good relationship with the club hierarchy and when the time is right, both parties will sit down and talk about his future.