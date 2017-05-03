Barcelona eyeing up a move for Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona have been linked with a host of full backs since the departure of Dani Alves.
It is clear that the Catalan giants are looking to strengthen that position. Spanish newspaper Sport are reporting that Bellerin and Azpilicueta are targets for the La Liga club this summer. Barcelona’s technical director Robert Fernandez is keeping an eye on the Premier League duo and could make a move at the end of this season.
The Chelsea star has been amazing since his arrival in English football and would be a terrific signing for Barcelona. However, signing him will be a massive challenge because Chelsea will play in the Champions League next season and do not need the money.
The report adds that Azpilicueta is happy in London but the Spaniard would consider the offer if Barcelona come calling.
Antonio Conte is also looking to add to his defence this summer and there is no way he would sanction a sale and weaker his defence further. Azpilicueta is a world class defender and is one of the main reasons why Chelsea are winning the Premier League this season.
The Spaniard has excelled in Conte’s back three this season and has given his side some necessary depth with his quality and versatility in the absence of Terry and Zouma.