Barcelona director reveals why Philippe Coutinho was not signed

Spanish giants Barcelona have revealed why the club decided against signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool this summer.
The Catalan giants were determined to land the Brazilian playmaker last month, but Liverpool’s demands forced them to abandon the chase.
According to the club’s director, Albert Soler, Liverpool were ready to sell the player for a fee of €200m. As per Soler, signing the South American for that kind of money would have put Barcelona at risk.
Soler claimed: “After weeks of conversations Liverpool put a price of €200m and that was why we decided to step back. This club and this president will not put this club’s assets at risk like that. Going into the market place with so much money, the financial demands made of us were exorbitant.”
It will be interesting to see what happens to the player now. Coutinho refused to play for Liverpool while the window was open.
Apparently, he had a back injury. However, those concerns were laid to rest when he decided to show up for Brazil. Coutinho played and scored a goal against Ecuador.
A meeting between Klopp and the player is expected now and the Brazilian should be back in the starting lineup soon. Liverpool take on Manchester City next week and Klopp will be hoping to have his best player back in the squad by then.