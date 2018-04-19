Barcelona considering £60m deal with Manchester United for Martial

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are considering a £60m deal to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, with the French international tipped to leave the club after a lack of playing time this summer.
Martial joined United from AS Monaco in 2015 and has gone on to make 132 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 63 goals. The 22-year-old has struggled for game time in his third season at the club, making only 16 Premier League starts, although he’s contributed an impressive 14 goals.
Jose Mourinho’s insistence to start the misfiring Alexis Sanchez over Martial on the left flank could see the pacey forward leave this summer. He’s made just one league appearance since mid-February too. The Daily Mail say the Frenchman is unlikely to sign a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford past 2019 which opens the door to a sale.
Barcelona were interested in the £65k-per-week outcast before they signed his countryman Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund last summer and could make an approach at the end of the season. United’s forward isn’t the only player on their shortlist, however, with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann reportedly a transfer target this summer too.
