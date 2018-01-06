Barcelona agree £142 million fee to buy Coutinho from Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a £142 million deal to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.
Coutinho is due to fly out to Barcelona later on Saturday evening to finalise terms.
The transfer includes a significant immediate down-payment with structured adds-on.
The 25-year-old has missed Liverpool’s last two games and also withdrew from the squad that is heading to Dubai for a few days’ break.
Coutinho wanted to join Barca last summer, but Liverpool refused to sell the Brazilian international.
However, their stance has changed during this transfer window and they now have the rest of January to bring in a replacement.
Sporting winger Gelson Martins has been linked with a move to Anfield, while Monaco star Thomas Lemar has expressed an interest in joining the Reds.
The Coutinho deal is the biggest ever involving a British club and the biggest ever signing made by Spanish club.
It is the third-highest transfer ever after the Paris Saint-Germain deals for Neymar – close to £200 million after his release clause was activated – and Kylian Mbappe.