Barcelona activate buyback clause for Gerard Deulofeu

Barcelona have decided to re-sign the young Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu from Everton.
Deulofeu signed for the Toffees back in 2013 but his inconsistency has been a major problem for the Merseyside outfit.
The 23-year-old was on loan at AC Milan during the second half of last season and he will return to Camp Nou this summer. Barcelona have confirmed the news on their official website as well.
The statement on their website read: “FC Barcelona have activated the buy-back clause for Gerard Deulofeu. In the following days, the terms will be agreed with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu’s contract will run until 30 June 2019.”
Deulofeu is not a part of Koeman’s plans at Goodison Park and a move away makes sense for all parties. Barcelona will use the youngster as a squad player, just like Denis Suarez.
When they sold him, Barcelona inserted a buy-back clause for Deulofeu and new manager Ernesto Valverde has decided to exercise that option and re-sign the player for a fee of £10.5 million.
The Toffees have already signed the likes of Ramirez, Klaassen and Onyekuru this summer. It would have been extremely tough for Deulofeu to make the cut at Everton right now and in the long run as well.