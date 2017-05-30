Barcelona reveal 2017/18 Home Kit

Spanish giants Barcelona have revealed their home kit for the 2017/18 season.
Designed by Nike, the new home kit has an updated interpretation of the traditional Blaugrana stripes with contemporary detailing. There are vertical red bands on top of a deep royal blue background.
The new kit also comes with the Aeroswift technology, for cutting edge performance. The Aeroswift technology allows the shirt to be 10% lighter, with 50% more stretch than last season’s kits.
They also wick sweat from the skin 20% faster, while drying 25% faster as well. The new knitting process has improved the breathability, stretch and fit.
The words “Força” and “Barça” can be found on the inside of the left and the right sleeves.
Nike have confirmed that the new home kit for the 2017/18 season will be available on their official website from the 1st of June. The official club stores and retailers will be able to supply the home kit from the same date as well.
The 2017/18 Barcelona home kit has been modelled by the Brazilian superstar Neymar. The Barcelona forward seemed very impressed with the quality of the shirt. The attacker revealed his delight and pride after wearing the new shirt for the first time.
He said: “Pulling on the new Barça kit for the first time creates a mixture of pride and optimism for the season ahead. It looks and feels like a modern uniform of sport.”
Here are some of the images of the 2017/18 Barcelona Home Kit