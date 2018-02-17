Bad news for Man Utd as Pogba nears move to Real Madrid

According to The S*n, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer, with Real Madrid reportedly keen on a £120m deal for the midfielder.
Signed from Juventus in 2016, four years after leaving United for the Serie A side, Pogba has made 81 appearances in all competitions over the two stints in England. He’s struggled for consistent form this season, however, leading to manager Jose Mourinho to cut down his playing time in recent weeks.
Pogba was substituted in two of his last three league appearances and started on the bench in the other outing. L’Equipe reported that the 49-cap French international was regretting the move to United and was keen to leave at the end of the season as a result.
It’s bad news for the Red Devils but good news for Real Madrid. Los Blancos wanted Pogba before he joined United in 2016, with Guillem Balague revealing the midfielder was keen to join the Spaniards over his former club. However, Real couldn’t afford the £200k-per-week star so United won the race for his signature.
It now appears, however, that Real could be signing the player they originally wanted 18 months ago, and a bid of £120m might be enough to land him.
