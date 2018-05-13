Bad news for Tottenham as Real Madrid ‘think about’ deal for Sanchez

Tottenham have been a major blow as Real Madrid are ‘thinking about’ a deal for Davinson Sanchez. According to Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez has been recommended the £70k-per-week centre-back by fellow Colombian international James Rodriguez and has asked head coach Zinedine Zidane if he wants to pursue a transfer.
Sanchez joined Tottenham from Ajax last summer and has gone on to make 40 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites. His impressive debut season at Spurs has led to Toby Alderweireld struggle for playing time which is why Real are so keen on his signature. They’ve been linked with the 21-year-old in the past and could make their interest official this summer.
The decision will be Zidane’s. He has Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Nacho and Jesús Vallejo for options at the back, but does have a number of players on his shortlist to be long-term replacements for Ramos – Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid) and Clément Lenglet (Sevilla). Spurs paid £42m for Sanchez on August 2017 so he certainly won’t come cheap if Real do want him.
Tottenham will be keen to keep the talented central defender, but it appears James is doing his best to lure the 21-year-old to the Bernabéu this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.