Manchester United have been dealt a blow with Barcelona hoping to ‘close an agreement’ for Samuel Umtiti, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The centre-back wants a payrise in his contract extension, but the Catalan giants aren’t budging and instead want to scrap his £52.4m release clause to ward off interest.
Umtiti joined Barcelona from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 and has gone on to make more than 70 appearances in all competition for the La Liga giants.
The £75k-per-week French international has been a regular alongside Gerard Pique this season, making 22 league appearances, and wants a payrise that highlights his importance to the side.
Manchester United were hoping to capitalise on his uncertain future as Barcelona are yet to agree a deal for Umtiti, who recently admitted an interest in an Old Trafford switch. The Red Devils could trigger his release clause by making a bid of £52.4m this summer, but no progress has been made on their reported pursuit for his signature.
The futures of Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind are unknown, with the pair having been used sparingly this season. Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have struggled for consistency and could be sold too. As a result, United will need at least one centre-back to replace them and join Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.