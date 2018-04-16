Bad news for Manchester United with Martial ‘willing to move to Arsenal’

According to The S*n, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is ‘willing to move to Arsenal’ after rejecting a new deal at Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old has struggled for playing this season and is reportedly considering greener pastures elsewhere.
Signed by United from AC Monaco in 2015, the £75.7m star has gone on to make 131 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 63 goals.
Martial has made 40 appearances this season, but only 60% of them saw him make the lineup and he was substituted in 75% of the games he started in.
The French international will want regular playing time with his next club which is why Arsenal could be his next destination.
Manager Arsene Wenger wanted Martial before United won the race for his signature three years ago and have been linked with the forward every season since.
Le 10 Sport name Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Chelsea as suitors for the 22-year-old which could be a stumbling block in Arsenal’s pursuit of Martial.
The Gunners have Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck who can play on the left like Martial, so Wenger might have to make room in the squad for the former Monaco man.
Stats from Transfermarkt.