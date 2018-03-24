Manchester United have suffered a major blow, with Real Madrid being linked with a move with their £110m-rated forward Marcus Rashford.
According to Sport, Los Blancos have passed on the opportunity to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and instead want United’s £55k-per-week star to take the scoring burden off Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rashford has scored and created 11 goals in 14 Premier League starts this season, but the stiff competition for places at United could see him consider his future at Old Trafford.
Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial can all play in Rashford’s position, which could limit his playing time moving forward. Sport say Real are hoping to take advantage of the situation by offering him a way out, but there are stumbling blocks in their pursuit for the 20-year-old.
Firstly, Jose Mourinho has no intention of selling Rashford. The United manager is planning a summer clear out but considers the English international integral to the squad, not expendable.
Secondly, Rashford would set Real back a lot of money. He’s valued at £110m and earns £2.2m-a-year. Thirdly, the youngster hasn’t yet suggested he wants to leave United.
If an offer is put to him in the summer, it gives him a decision to make. There’s been nothing on the table for Rashford to consider, however, so his short-term future looks to be at United for now.
Stats from Transfermarkt.