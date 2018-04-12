Bad news for Manchester United as Rashford could leave if Mourinho stays

According to the Mirror, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could leave the club this summer if manager Jose Mourinho stays in charge. The England international is reportedly disappointed with the lack of starts afforded to him and could seeker greener pastures elsewhere.
Rashford has risen through the youth ranks to the Manchester United first-team and has gone on to make 115 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 48 goals. However, the 20-year-old has made just 14 Premier League starts, featuring more times (15) from the bench, due to stiff competition for places.
Romelu Lukaku has been a regular up front all season, while Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial compete for a starting place at left wing. Rashford has racked up a paltry 22 minutes of Premier League football in the last 30 days and may not feel his chances of regular game time will improve under Mourinho next season.
The £55k-per-week forward could also be worried about his chances of making the England squad for this summer’s World Cup due to being overlooked in his favourite position, so he may need to distance himself from Mourinho to stand a chance of getting more games.
Rashford’s exit would be met with a very negative response from supporters given he’s an academy graduate so United might try to convince him to stay.
Stats from Transfermarkt.