According to Diario Gol, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer after ‘giving his okay’ to a move to Real Madrid.
The 27-year-old has been in fantastic form this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 30 Premier League appearances, and has been a Real Madrid target since his 2011-move from Atletico Madrid.
De Gea nearly left United in 2015 but for the deal to break down at the last minute on deadline day. Real have never given up trying to sign him, however, and Diario Gol say the Spanish international reciprocates their interest.
The £200k-per-week star wouldn’t be cheap, however. United are desperate to keep him as they believe they have best goalkeeper in Europe so they would only let him go for a substantial fee.
Real Madrid are so desperate to sign him but they may have more luck playing the waiting game. De Gea has less than 18 months on his deal which could panic United into cashing in this summer or risk losing him for free next year.
The Spaniard appears happy at Old Trafford but until his contract has been extended his future will remain uncertain. United will be worried if no progress is made this summer.