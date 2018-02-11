According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are closing in on Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. The 24-year-old is nearing a £96m move to Los Blancos, which would be bad news for fellow suitors Manchester United.
Icardi has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 18 goals in 22 Serie A games. The Argentine, who came to the San Siro from Sampdoria in 2013, has been linked with a move away for a record fee.
His reported release clause would make him Real’s and Manchester United’s most expensive signing, although the former look most likely to land his signature.
United manager Jose Mourinho has openly stated he won’t be signing another attacker in the summer but rather the midfield, so losing a player as talented as Icardi would be a major blow.
In his five years with the Nerazzurri, the prolific South American centre-forward has scored more than 90 goals in 170 games in all competitions. The former Barcelona youngster has three years left on his Inter contract, so the selling club hold all the cards.
Real need to replace the ageing Karim Benzema, and Don Balon suggest Icardi is one of many strikers on the lost of potential replacements. United have Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford so they boast enough depth up front.