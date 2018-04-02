Bad news for Lorius Karius if Liverpool agree deal for Casillas

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas.
The S*n say the Merseysiders could be lining up the Real Madrid legend to be their new first-choice shot-stopper next season, which is bad news for current number one Lorius Karius.
The 36-year-old is out of contract with Porto this summer and cold be on his way to the Premier League on a free transfer as a result.
Casillas joined Porto from Real Madrid in 2015 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances, keeping an impressive 52 clean sheets.
Karius has recently won the race to become Liverpool’s first-choice between the sticks, edging out Simon Mignolet in the pecking order, but manager Jurgen Klopp might be ousting him in just a matter of months for a much more experienced and decorated player.
Casillas made over 700 appearances for Real after being promoted to the first-team in 1999 and has won five La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copa Del Reys.
The £118k-per-week ‘keeper has struggled for consistency for a number of seasons but clearly Liverpool feel he could be of a benefit to the squad if they’re targeting him.
