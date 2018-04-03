Bad news for Liverpool if Bayern complete deal for James

Liverpool could be dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez with Bayern Munich close to completing a £36m deal to land his signature, reports talkSPORT.
The Colombian international has a buyout clause that Bayern could trigger, although Goal report they are denying having made any bid.
James joined Bayern from Real last summer after struggling for playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He’s been in fine form ever since, however, contributing 14 goals in Bundesliga appearances this season.
The 26-year-old’s performances could lead Bayern to trigger his £36m clause, but chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says there’s no deal in place just yet.
“He has developed excellently, especially since Jupp Heynckes took over. It was a very good transfer and I have to congratulate Carlo Ancelotti again for that,” he said. “There are clear conditions regarding his contract and we are not in a hurry.”
Liverpool came close to procuring his signature in March 2017 but ultimately lost out to Bayern in the summer. The Merseysiders have retained an interest, however, and could swoop in for the £135k-per-week forward if Bayern pass up the chance to sign him at the end of the season.
Jurgen Klopp already boasts a prolific attack at Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino scoring 52 Premier League goals between them, but a player like James would also provide creativity between the lines – 41 assists for Real, 41 assists for FC Porto, 11 assists for Bayern, 14 assists for AS Monaco.
Stats from Transfermarkt.