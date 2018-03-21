Bad news for Liverpool as Real Madrid could agree deal for Alisson

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Real Madrid could make a £52.4m bid for Liverpool-target Alisson, AS Roma’s in-form Brazilian goalkeeper. The £44k-per-week star has a number of clubs interested in his signature and could be on the move this summer as a result.
Alisson has greatly impressed this season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 29 Serie A games and four in the Champions League. The 25-year-old joined Roma from Brazilian side Internacional in 2016 and has gone on to make more than 50 appearances for the Italian outfit. However, his future is uncertain.
Liverpool and Real Madrid are two clubs battling for the Brazilian international, with the Reds searching for a replacement for Simon Mignolet and competition for Loris Karius, while Real consider Alisson an alternate option if they fail in their bid to sign David de Gea from Manchester United or Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.
Real’s interest is bad news for Liverpool, as Corriere dello Sport are hinting at a ‘shivering’ £52.4m bid for the Roma stopper that they’d struggle to turn down. The 25-year-old has been on the Reds’ shortlist for some time, but they may have to turn their attentions elsewhere if Alisson looks La Liga-bound.