According to Telefoot, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is a target for Paris Saint-Germain who are looking for replacements for the ageing Thiago Motta. Kante is one of the best ball-winners in the world and could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Parisians.
The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016, after winning the Premier League title in his first season in England. He would go on to win the crown again with another new club, earning personal honours for his performances, and that’s why PSG have taken such a liking to him.
Unai Emery’s men crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid in the last-16 and part of the problem was their lack of influence in the midfield – Marco Verratti was criticised and Motta isn’t getting any younger. This is where Kante could help, as this season the French international has averaged a tackle or interception every 16 minutes.
He wouldn’t come cheap, however, as he’s currently valued at £87.1m. PSG would likely have to offer the player considerably more than his £120k-per-week wages too, as Kante has shown no desire to exit Stamford Bridge just yet.
This story doesn’t appear to be going away, but Chelsea have tied the midfielder down for another three years so they hold the cards in this deal.
Stats from Transfermarkt.