Bad news for Chelsea as Courtois ‘wants to leave’ amid PSG interest

According to Don Balon, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ‘wants to leave’ the club this summer and Paris Saint-Germain could be his next destination.
Chelsea’s failure to secure Champions League football next season has reportedly made up Courtois’ mind to seek an exit, and his signing has been requested by PSG’s impending manager Thomas Tuchel.
The £120k-per-week star joined Chelsea from KRC Genk in 2011 and has gone on to make 153 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, keeping 57 clean sheets. Courtois has kept 15 clean sheets in 35 Premier League games this season but is believed to want out of Stamford Bridge.
PSG want a stellar shot-stopper for next season as they bid to retain the Ligue 1 title and finally become a force in the Champions League. Tuchel is expected to become their next manager and he’s requested that Courtois be one of the three players signed this summer – Casemiro (Real Madrid) and Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) are the others.
Chelsea have a decision to make on their first-choice goalkeeper as his contract is up next year and he’s yet to agree to an extension. The Blues may be forced to cash in early rather than risk losing him for free next summer, especially if he does want to leave, so the Belgian’s stay in London could be coming to an end.
Stats from Transfermarkt.