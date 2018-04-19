Bad news for Arsenal with Wilshere ‘resigned to leaving’

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is ‘resigned to leaving’ after failing to agree terms to a new contract. The 26-year-old was offered a pay-cut to extend his deal past this summer but has rebuffed the contract and has reportedly told friends that he’ll be moving on.
Wilshere rose through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team and has gone on to make 195 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 42 goals. The English international, who’s a fan favourite among supporters, has struggled with injuries in recent years, featuring in only 122 of Arsenal’s last 261 Premier League games.
The playmaker admitted he came close to leaving the Gunners last summer when manager Arsene Wenger revealed there would be no new contract coming his way. Arsenal’s stance since changed after Wilshere made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, but they aren’t budging on the deal currently on the table.
The latest contract contained a cut on his basic salary to £80k-per-week and an appearance bonus to be an incentive to stay fit. Including bonuses, Wilshere can currently earn up to £120k-per-week with Arsenal and seems to be considering a move to a club who can meet his demands.
Everton have been closely linked in recent weeks, but Manchester City and Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors.
