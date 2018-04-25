According to Don Balon, Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could be fearing the arrival of Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The report states that the Chilean’s place in the squad is under threat next season if United agree a deal with Real for the £875m ‘flagship’.
Alexis has barely been at Old Trafford for half a season and the Red Devils are already being linked with potential replacements. The 29-year-old joined United from Arsenal in January and has scored just three goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.
As a result of his poor form, United could consider bringing in a more prolific goalscorer this summer. Ronaldo played for the Red Devils between 2003-2009, scoring and creating 185 goals in 292 games, and has been linked with a return to Manchester for some time.
Gareth Bale was believed to be on their shortlist, but they’ve since turned their attentions elsewhere, perhaps due to the Welshman’s injury problems at Real. Ronaldo barely misses a game and he scores more often than not too. He’d be pricey, however.
The 33-year-old joined Real for £80m nine years ago and has a release clause more than ten times that figure now. He’s also earning around £365k-per-week for Los Blancos. It wouldn’t be easy bringing him back to Manchester, so Alexis may be hoping this deal doesn’t go through.
Stats from Transfermarkt.