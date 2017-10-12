Back to basics for Caixinha in a bid to address Rangers’ leaky defence

Despite scoring the second highest number of goals in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers’ have conceded 11 goals – a worse record than Hearts, Motherwell and Aberdeen.
But over the international break, Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha made it a priority to address his side’s leaky defence as they prepare for their trip to St. Johnstone on Friday. The Portuguese coach insisted that Rangers need to get back to the basics of defending in order to improve their backline.
“We were more focused on the details this week because we make the analysis that we cannot concede so many goals and concede goals the way we are conceding them,” said Caixinha.
“We need to get back to the basics of defending. That’s what we have been focused on. The boys did great the previous week when we trained much more intensively.
“This week we have focused on the principles of what we want and expect from the game. What we expect is: don’t let the opponent play their own game, and we want to play our game.
“After these couple of weeks, I think we are much more solid as a team if we defend better and concede fewer goals, because the difference of the goals scored is almost nothing from the teams that are leading the league.
“We want to keep going in attack but we want to improve defending, so that’s what we have been working on these two weeks.”
Rangers’ 17 goals in the Premiership this season is only bettered by table toppers Celtic who have scored 20 in the eight games played so far. The Light Blues remain third on the table six points behind second placed Aberdeen.