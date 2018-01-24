Aymeric Laporte agrees to join Manchester City

Manchester City have reached an agreement with the French centre-back Aymeric Laporte.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Etihad over the past few days. Basque newspaper El Correo are reporting that the highly rated player has signed a massive deal with the Premier League giants.
Laporte will join the league leaders on a six-year deal worth around 7 million Euros per year (€135k-a-week). The Bilbao defender has a €70m release clause and Manchester City are expected to trigger it soon.
Manchester City needed to add more quality to their defence and the potential arrival of Laporte is great news for the fans. The likes of Mangala and Kompany cannot be relied upon due to their performances or fitness issues.
Laporte is one of the most talented defenders in La Liga and his composure on the ball will improve City’s passing from the back. The likes of Ederson, Stones and Otamendi are already very good with their distribution and Laporte will take that to another level.
Pep Guardiola recently missed out on Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and it seems that the former Barcelona boss has already moved on to other targets.
According to Guardian, Manchester City will attempt to sign the Shakhtar central midfielder Fred in January as well. Apparently, the two clubs are already negotiating a transfer and Shakhtar value the player at around €40m.
The Brazilian was excellent against City in the Champions League earlier this season and Guardiola wants him to beef up City’s midfield options.