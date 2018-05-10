The Mirror say Arsenal have agreed a three-year-deal for Jack Wilshere with a further 12 month option. The 26-year-old had an uncertain future as his contract was expiring this summer, but it appears he’ll be staying at the Emirates Stadium until 2021.
Wilshere rose through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team in 2008 and has gone on to make 198 appearances in all competitions. The midfielder has been in and out of the side this season, however, making only 12 Premier League starts.
Nevertheless, supporters are happy to see he’s set to stay at Arsenal, as Wilshere has an affinity with the fans. He’s been a first-team player for a decade and still has many more years ahead of him.
When fit and in-form, he’s a highly creative player who can unlock defences and help the side retain possession. The midfielder’s not been at his best this season, but Arsenal aren’t ready to let him go. He’s been at the club so long; his exit would likely be met with sadness and negativity.
With Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny for competition, the 26-year-old isn’t guaranteed a starting place next season, but he can be an influential player on his day and loves the club more than most.
