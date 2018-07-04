Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours ‘Awesome news’, ‘Love it’ – fans delighted as Liverpool confirm contract extension for Salah

4 July, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Monday that Liverpool confirmed they had agreed a contract extension for Mohamed Salah and supporters are delighted with the news. The 26-year-old has been in sensational form since his move from AS Roma last summer and clearly has no desire to leave Anfield just yet.

Salah’s form in 2017/18 led to him being linked with a host of major European clubs in the last few months – Barcelona, Real Madrid – committing his future to Liverpool in the form of a long-term deal was just the reassurance fans craved.

The Egyptian international, who made two appearances at the 2018 World Cup this summer, scored and created 60 goals in 52 games in all competitions last season. He helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final and helped to ensure European football for the Reds next season with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Salah contributed 50% of Liverpool’s league goals last season and has signed a new five-year deal without a release clause. He’ll reportedly earn around £200k-a-week but is certainly proving he’s worth every penny to the Merseysiders. It will be hard to replicate his debut season, but if Salah can fire on all cylinders in 2018/19, major honours could be making their way to Anfield.

