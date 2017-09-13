Aubameyang reveals he was close to joining Tottenham in 2012

Tottenham face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight and the Premier League outfit will be looking to start their European campaign with a positive result.
Despite challenging for the title in the last two seasons, Pochettino’s side have been quite average in the Champions League and the Spurs faithful will be hoping for a better showing this year.
Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he has extra motivation to perform against the Londoners tonight. Apparently, the Gabon international was close to joining Spurs a few years ago but the move fell through.
He said: “I was at Tottenham back then, had a tour of the stadium and the training ground. We held talks, but after that nobody contacted me again. That’s definitely extra motivation for me on Wednesday.”
Aubameyang visited Tottenham’s stadium and training ground back in 2012 but the Londoners decided to abandon their pursuit of the player eventually. Since then, the attacker has developed a lot and is one of the best strikers in the world right now.
Although Spurs have a very good defense, Pochettino will be wary of Aubameyang’s threat. The Dortmund star has the ability to decide the game all by himself.