Aubameyang ready to agree €37million contract with Arsenal

The winter transfer window will shut down on Wednesday night and Arsenal must act rapidly if they want to reinforce the team before the deadline ends.
Dortmund star Aubameyang is constantly linked with a move to the Emirates and the latest reports going on in the media seem positive for the Gunners.
According to Mirror Sport, Arsenal are still confident of signing the Gabon international before the closure of the January transfer window.
The British source have mentioned that the Bundesliga side have told the north Londoners that they are prepared to sell their prized asset for a fee worth 60 million pounds.
The 28-year-old African star has so far netted 21 goals in 24 games (all competitions) for the German club this season. He is one of the best finishers around in world football.
However, his disciplinary record has been poor as Dortmund have suspended him multiple times. After returning from his recent suspension, Aubameyang’s performance in the last league game against Freiburg was absolutely dismal.
As per the provided Mirror Sport link, Arsenal are likely to thrash out a deal to sign Aubameyang, who is ready to agree a contract with the Gunners that will make him earn around €205,000-a-week, €37million in the next three and a half years.