Atletico Madrid willing to sell Manchester United target Jose Gimenez

According to reports in Calciomercato, Atletico Madrid may be willing to sell Juventus and Manchester United target Jose Gimenez.
The Uruguay international has been hot property in recent months and signed a new contract with the Spanish club, but has regularly been linked with other clubs, who may be willing to pay the 22-year-old’s £58m release clause.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be an admirer of the player, who is considered to be one of the best up and coming centre-backs in the world.
Strong, quick and imposing in the air, Giminez indeed has the ability to move to a top club in the world. His in-game physicality also makes him ideal for England.
What makes him such an enticing option is the experience he has at the age of 22. He has played at a World Cup (which will become two next summer), two Copa Americas, and has been involved in three runs to the Champions League final.
Stefan Savić’s recent resurgence has meant that Giminez is not an automatic starter for Diego Simeone, and a club that can offer him a regular starting spot would be an attractive option for the South American. There is also the possibility of either Savić or Giménez moving out of the club to allow Lucas Hernandez to grow into a first choice starter alongside Diego Godín.