Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Champions League fixture.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2016/17
10th May, 19:45 pm BST
Vicente Calderon, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on BT Sport 2
Atletico Madrid Team News & Preview
Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals this week and the home side will need a miraculous performance to get into the finals.
They lost 3-0 in the first leg and it will be interesting to see how they approach this game. Diego Simeone might need to abandon his defensively cautious approach for this one and go all out attack in order to cut down the deficit.
The home side will be without the services of Fernandez, Vrsaljko, Juanfran and Gimenez for this one.
Predicted Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Oblak; Hernandez, Savic, Godin, Luis; Koke, Gabi, Saul, Carrasco; Gameiro, Griezmann
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid are in an outstanding position in this tie and it would require a collapse of epic proportions from them to throw it all away.
The last team who put 3 or more goals past Real Madrid in the Champions League was Liverpool in 2009 and it seems highly unlikely that Atletico can pull something like that out of the bag here.
The away side will be without Pepe, Bale and Carvajal for this one.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 10 of their last 11 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Atletico Madrid have won 5 of their last 6 home games in all competitions.
Real Madrid have won their last 6 matches away from home in all competitions.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Real Madrid’s last 11 games in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid have been in terrific form in Europe as well as in their domestic games. Bet on Los Blancos to grind out another win here.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction
Atletico Madrid are better than they performed in the first leg and they will be determined to salvage some pride here. However, they are simply not good enough to overturn a 3-0 deficit against an in-form Real Madrid side.
This should be a close contest but Real Madrid are likely to stay unbeaten away from home.
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Madrid