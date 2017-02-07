Atletico Madrid president Cerezo hopes Diego Costa returns to his former club

Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, has once again expressed his desire to bring Diego Costa back to Spain. Costa was linked with a return to Atletico last summer, and back in June he said that he wished to bring the striker back to his former club.
Costa has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in January. He was involved in a training ground bust-up with Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, and was dropped for the Blues’ away trip to Leicester City.
Earlier this week, Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Quanjian, had reached a pre-contract agreement with Costa. The deal would see them pay Costa a massive €30m a year. Costa, who is under contract until June 2019, has denied those reports, and instead stated his commitment to Chelsea.
Cerezo told Cadena Cope radio:
It has been a while since I spoke to him. He is at a great club. They [media] say he will go to China, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave.
I would love for Costa to return but it’s not easy. He plays for a strong team, a team that is likely to win the Premier League. I don’t think the big teams will allow their top players to leave.
Costa scored 27 league goals in 2013-14 for Atletico, and helped the Rojiblancos win the La Liga title and reach the 2014 Champions League final before moving to Chelsea.
He has been enjoying a great campaign for the Blues this season as well, having scored 15 league goals in 22 starts so far.