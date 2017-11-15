Atletico Madrid offer lucrative contract to sign Ozil

According to The Sun, Atletico Madrid will offer Mesut Ozil a contract worth over £4m-a-year, to snatch him from Arsenal when his current deal at the Emirates expires next summer.
The 29-year-old is believed to be in contract talks with Arsenal, but the two parties aren’t close to agreeing terms. The Daily Mail says the Gunners are refusing to match his £330k-a-week demands, which is likely to result in Ozil leaving the club in seven months.
According to Sportsmail, Manchester United are still looking to hijack any deal for Ozil, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to renew acquaintances with the German playmaker. Atleti, however, can agree a pre-contract deal in January, which means if they could sign Ozil six months in advance.
It’s bad news for Arsenal. So many clubs are now circling the 29-year-old, with a view to signing him after his contract runs out. Ozil is valued at £45m, but it’s hard to see any club matching such a figure given the trouble Arsenal had offloading him in the summer.
Regardless, it doesn’t appear Arsenal will be able to keep Ozil at the end of the season, nor will they sell him for anywhere near the £42.4m they paid to Real Madrid in 2013. The 29-year-old has made 170 appearances for the Gunners in the last four years, scoring 33 goals and making 59 assists.