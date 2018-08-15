Aston Villa’s John McGinn reveals why he snubbed Celtic

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has finally revealed why he chose to join the Championship outfit this summer.
The former Hibernian midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Celtic but he decided to snub the Scottish champions.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers tried to convince the player over the phone as well but he failed to secure McGinn’s services.
According to quotes from the Scottish Sun, McGinn chose to move to Aston Villa because he feels that he has already proven himself in the Scottish league and he didn’t want to enter a comfort zone.
The move to the Championship gives him a new challenge and further room to improve. The 23-year-old Scotland international revealed that he is an ambitious person.
He said: “In Scotland, you can enter a comfort zone. I felt I had already developed a reputation there and felt it was important to prove I can play elsewhere. I’m ambitious, which is why I chose Villa.”
At Celtic, McGinn would have won the league more often than not due to the lack of real competition and it is much better to fight for promotion in the Championship.
The 23-year-old has already impressed the fans at Villa Park. He produced a Man of the Match display in the 3-2 home win against Wigan Athletic and Bruce will be hoping for more of the same from his £3 million signing.