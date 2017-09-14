Aston Villa’s alleged approach for Oscar Garcia an insult to Steve Bruce

Aston Villa have allegedly contacted the representatives of former Watford and Brighton boss Oscar Garcia about taking over as manager. How nice of them.
According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Villa have sounded out agents of the current St Etienne manager over whether he would be interested in a return to England.
Hang on a minute. Villa have a manager. Steve Bruce.
Admittedly, things aren’t going particularly well for Villa at the moment.
Touted by many people as favourites for the Championship title, Bruce’s side have won once in seven outings this season.
However, looking at it another way they are just five points off a play-off place and a couple of wins would make a massive difference.
The issue isn’t Villa’s current league position, although owner Tony Xia does have a right to expect more for his substantial outlay.
In Bruce he has a manager who has proved he knows what it takes to get out of the Championship. Sure, Villa have won just once this season, but they’ve also only lost twice.
Two 0-0 draws at home to Brentford and Middlesbrough weren’t ideal, but on the plus side it was two clean sheets.
With the returning Jonathan Kodjia getting a run out as a second half substitute for Villa, it can surely only be a matter of time before the goals start to come?
But none of that matters. What matters here is Villa have a manager. If they’re unhappy with the job he’s doing then sack him.
Sneaking around behind his back asking if someone wants to replace him is an unpleasant way to go about your business. So much so that it might make someone like Garcia think twice about joining the club.
If the Villa hot-seat became vacant, the club would be inundated with applicants clamouring to take over. Big fanbase, a decent squad and Xia’s wealth – what’s not to like?
Ultimately for Bruce it should be case of back him or sack him. But don’t be sneaky. It lacks class.