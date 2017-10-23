Aston Villa will do everything they can to sign Sam Johnstone

Aston Villa are determined to hold on to Sam Johnstone beyond this season.
The Manchester United goalkeeper has been outstanding for the Villans this season and Steve Bruce wants to turn the loan move into a permanent one.
Bruce said: “We will do everything in our power (to buy him from Manchester United). He’s got another year left on his United deal but he’s going to find it difficult to break through there because of what they’ve got. Players like that need to find a platform.”
Johnstone will return to United in the summer and it will be interesting to see whether he wants to return to Villa Park again. It is evident that he won’t play at Manchester United regularly and at this point in his career, he cannot afford to sit on the bench every week.
The Championship is the right level for him right now and he can continue his development with regular first-team football at Aston Villa. The Englishman has already established himself as a key star for Bruce and therefore a permanent move will benefit all parties.
Bruce also highlighted that the young English players have done very well at Villa and that they should be given more chances to shine.
He said: “I was looking at Watford last week, they are a good team, don’t get me wrong, but they’ve got two English lads. Wolves’ team last week was 80 percent foreign. In the Championship! Surely you are not telling me there aren’t some young players who couldn’t play? Well, we’ve proved there is. With Josh and Sam, Keinan and O’Hare and people like that, we have showed (they are good enough).”