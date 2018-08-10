Aston Villa tipped to stumble at home to Wigan Athletic

Aston Villa face Wigan Atheltic in the Championship on Saturday with their confidence boosted following an impressive victory at Hull City earlier this week.
Villa put a difficult summer behind them to win 3-1 and they will be confident of following up at home to newly-promoted Wigan this weekend.
Paul Cook’s side triumphed 3-2 at home Sheffield Wednesday in their first game back in the Championship, but their recent record against Villa isn’t great.
Wigan have won just one of their last ten meetings with Villa in all competitions and the home side are liekly to be many people’s bankers this weekend.
However, Championship pundit David Prutton has tipped Wigan to be a coupon-buster by securing a 2-2 draw (14/1 at Sky Bet)
“Aston Villa got a cracking opening win as they came from behind to beat Hull on Monday night, which would have done a huge amount for the level of optimism around Villa Park,” he told Sky Sports.
“Wigan got a fantastic win as well on their return to the Sky Bet Championship against Sheffield Wednesday, but this is a tough trip for them.
“They’ll have their tails up, though, and I think this could be an entertaining draw.”
Villa are priced at 10/11 to win the game, with Wigan available at 3/1 and the draw on offer at 5/2.