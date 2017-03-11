Aston Villa vs Sheffield Wednesday: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

Aston Villa vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction, Preview & Key Stats ahead of weekend’s Championship fixture.
Aston Villa vs Sheffield Wednesday
Championship 2016/17
11 March, 15:00 pm BST
Craven Cottage, London
How to follow: BBC local radio
Aston Villa’s mini revival under Steve Bruce (three wins in a row) was halted on Tuesday night when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield.
Alan Hutton missed Villa’s last match against Huddersfield with a knee injury. The right-back is unlikely to be fit for this game as well.
Birkir Bjarnason is out after damaging knee ligaments. Leandro Bacuna sits out the fourth game of his six-match ban.
Scott Hogan, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Libor Kozak are all sidelined. Ritchie De Laet and Andre Green are also missing through injury.
Midfielder Jack Grealish remains a doubt with a cut knee.
Predicted Aston Villa Starting XI (4-1-4-1): Johnstone, Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor, Jedinak, Adomah, Lansbury, Hourihane, Amavi, Kodjia
It will be Sheffield’s first trip to Villa Park since December 1999. After a fantastic run of four wins in a row, Wednesday have been stuttering lately. They have picked up only four points from four matches in the Championship, but are still hopeful of making the play-offs.
The midfield trio of Sam Hutchinson, Almen Abdi and Callum McManaman will be assessed before the game after they all missed out Tuesday’s draw against Burton.
Gary Hooper is still out injured, while the likes of Kieran Lee, Will Buckley and Marco Matias remain sidelined.
Predicted Sheffield Wednesday Starting XI (4-4-2): Westwood, Fox, Loovens, Sasso, Hunt, Forestieri, Bannan, Jones, Wallace, Rhodes, Winnall
ASTON VILLA VS SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY KEY STATS
3 – Aston Villa have won three times in their last 14 games in all competitions
4 – Sheffield Wednesday have won just once in their last four games (Championship)
31 – The Owls have scored in 31 of their 36 league games this season (86%)
Predicted: Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday