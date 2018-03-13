Aston Villa vs Queens Park Rangers Injury Updates & Confirmed Starting Lineups

Aston Villa host QPR in the Championship tonight and the hosts will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with another big win.
Steve Bruce’s men have won 10 of their last 12 games and they are closing in on second-placed Cardiff. Villa can still win the Championship and they will be determined to keep winning.
Meanwhile, QPR are will be looking to secure their place in the Championship for another season and they cannot afford to drop too many points at this stage of the season. The Londoners improved their chances of survival with a win over Sunderland on Saturday.
Villa are firm favourites to win here and they should be able to secure the three points with ease.
The hosts will be without injured trio Jed Steer, Jonathan Kodjia and Chris Samba. Rangers will be without Grant Hall, Idrissa Sylla, David Wheeler and Jamie Mackie here.
Predicted Aston Villa Starting Lineup: Johnstone; Mohamady, Chester, Terry, Taylor; Jedinak; Snodgrass, Grealish, Hourihane, Adomah; Grabban
Predicted QPR Starting Lineup: Smithies; Furlong, Lynch, Onuoha, Bidwell; Scowen, Freeman, Luongo; Smyth, Smith, Eze
Our team news is in! 👀👊🔥
Check out the line-up for #AVLQPR#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/c2jow4qSiK
— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) March 13, 2018
📝 Tonight's #QPR team is in!#AVLvQPR pic.twitter.com/LRag7RW5O1
— QPR FC (@QPRFC) March 13, 2018