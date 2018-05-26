Aston Villa vs Fulham confirmed starting line-ups

Aston Villa and Fulham meet in the Championship play-off final on Saturday with a place in the Premier League up for grabs.
Villa produced a defensive masterclass in the semi-finals, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on aggregate.
The London club overturned a 1-0 deficit against Derby County to win the second leg 2-0 to stay on course for a place in the top flight.
Fulham finished five points ahead of Villa in the table and they won 2-0 when the two sides met at Craven Cottage in February.
However Villa ran out 2-1 winners when they faced Fulham on home soil during October and there’s likely to be little to choose between them at Wembley.
Villa are priced at 5/2 to win the game in 90 minutes, with Fulham on offer at 7/5 and the draw available at 9/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Team news: Our @SkyBetChamp #PlayOffFinal starting XI and subs.
Do us proud, lads!#ItsTimeToRoar #AVFC pic.twitter.com/Mq7GbSD9NQ
— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) May 26, 2018
⚪️ Introducing #FFC’s #PlayOffFinal starting line-up! 💪#FULFORCE pic.twitter.com/2JvWZyryiI
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 26, 2018